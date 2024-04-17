K-State Adds Donald, Lopez to Football Support Staff

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State has completed its support staff for the 2024 football season as the Wildcats have hired Dimitri Donald as the new Director of Scouting, while Isaac Lopez has been added as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Donald spent the last two seasons as the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Central Oklahoma. He helped the Bronchos earn a 6-5 record during his first year on staff, UCO’s first winning campaign since 2018. As recruiting coordinator, he helped organize all official visits, managed coaches’ travel during evaluation periods, served as the camp coordinator and also recruited the states of Oklahoma and Arkansas in addition to the Houston area.

Donald went to UCO from Abilene Christian, where he spent the 2021 season coaching the tight ends and working along current K-State staff members Clint Brown and Drew Liddle. Donald has also coached wide receivers at Georgia Southern (2018-21) and Harding (2017-18).

A native of League City, Texas, Donald played college football at West Texas A&M from 2011 to 2015. He was named team captain his final two years and was part of the team that won the 2012 Lone Star Conference title and went to the NCAA Division II national semifinals.

Donald received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from West Texas and his master’s degree in business administration from Harding.

Lopez comes to Manhattan after spending the 2023 season as a football sport performance assistant at Notre Dame, while he was a graduate assistant for the 2022 season at New Mexico. While at UMN, he was also the head strength coach for the Lobos track and field program. Lopez also worked as a sports performance intern for the Arizona State football program during the summer of 2022.

A native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Lopez was a four-year wrestler at Adams State, earning All-America honors in 2020 and serving as a team captain his senior year. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Adams State in May 2020, and he earned his master’s degree in exercise science from New Mexico in December 2023.