K-9 Officer Called to Wellness Check

Officers were called to a home in New Cambria for a wellness check and when they arrived, they found two individuals with warrants for their arrest.

Sheriff Rodger Soldan of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that officers were called to a home in New Cambria to conduct a wellness check. When the officer arrived they recognized 31 year-old Alyssa Baker of Salina next to a garage on the property. The officer was aware of her warrants and was able to take her into custody without incident.

As the officer took Baker into custody they saw 23 year-old Dane Welch inside the garage who also has multiple outstanding warrants. Welch refused to exit the garage so backup was called.

After officers surrounded the building and Welch was given ample time to come out, K9 Officer Maggie was sent in. Upon gaining the company of officer Maggie, he decided to come out without further incident.

Welch was not injured and was taken into custody with 9 outstanding warrants and 1 requested count of obstruction.