K-9 Aids in Meth Arrest

A traffic stop turns into a drug arrest for a Salina man.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, a K-9 officer on patrol pulled a vehicle over for an expired tag on Thursday morning around 2:45am in the 1900 block of N. 9th Street.

The officer noticed drug paraphernalia in the Nissan Pathfinder and engaged the police dog in the stop, who indicated drugs were inside.

Police arrested 50-year-old Steven Fuller for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute along with possession of drug paraphernalia like digital scales and baggies. Officers confiscated 3.6 grams of meth.

The female driver of the SUV was cited for an expired tag.