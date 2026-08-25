K-156 Highway Project Begins

A resurfacing project on K-156 in Ellsworth County begins this week.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, project work will involve a mill and overlay beginning at the Barton/Ellsworth county line and continuing northeast about 21 miles, through town, to the north city limits of Ellsworth.

Work will occur during daylight hours with flaggers and a pilot car guiding one lane of traffic through construction at a reduced speed. Drivers should be prepared for a delay of up to 15 minutes and plan extra time in their travel schedules.

Venture Corporation, of Great Bend, is the prime contractor for the $5.6 million project, which is scheduled to be completed by December, conditions permitting.

KDOT urges motorists to stay alert, follow posted signs and refrain from hand-held mobile device use in all active work zones.

For current road conditions, visit kandrive.gov or call 5-1-1.