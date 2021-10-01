Juveniles Damage, Steal From Multiple Businesses

Four juveniles are facing several charges after a string of alleged business break-ins and thefts.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that it started Tuesday evening, when officers were dispatched to the roof of a building at 705 E. Ash Street. The juveniles were allegedly trespassing up there and fled when officers arrived.

The next morning, on Sept. 29th, a burglary alarm was set off at a vape shop at 2316 Planet Avenue. When officers arrived, the front glass door was shattered, and it appeared that chunks of concrete were used to break it. Video surveillance footage shows three juveniles enter the vape shop and grab items, but the business is unsure of what was taken.

Early Thursday morning, reports came in about four juveniles hanging around Central Mall after hours. A worker in the mall was moving items around and spotted them hanging out in the bathroom and called the police. The juveniles fled the scene again before officers arrived. Two alleged stolen cell phones were left behind in the bathroom.

Just an hour later, witnesses said the juveniles were running from another vape shop, this time at 1825 S. Ninth Street. Video shows a brick was thrown through the front door, but nothing was stolen from inside.

Later that morning, yet another vape shop, located on W. Crawford St., had a window broken. Officers once again responded to the scene, and a K-9 unit was deployed. Three of the juveniles were arrested in the area, and the fourth was tracked down at Oakdale Park. All four were males. Two were 13-years-old, and the other two were 14. The total in damage and stolen goods from the various acts were estimated at $1,800.

They are all facing possible charges of four counts of aggravated burglary, theft and damage to property. One juvenile is also facing a possible charge of obstruction.