Teens Accused of Store Burglary

A couple of teens were arrested following a convenience store burglary early Wednesday morning.

Salina Police say at about 1:30 AM officers responded to Rod’s 2 at 1339 N. 9th Street after a passerby noticed the front door of the business was smashed.

Upon arrival it was determined a burglary had occurred. It was determined over $400 worth of vapes had been stolen. The damaged door was valued at $700.

The investigation determined the burglary was possibly committed by two juveniles. Officers located two male juveniles, ages 15 and 17 at a location in the 100 block of W. Otis.

The vapes were located and recovered.

Both juveniles were taken into custody in reference Burglary, Theft, and Damage to Property. They were transferred to the juvenile detention center in Junction City.