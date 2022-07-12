Juvenile Sought in Threat Case

Authorities in Dickinson County are searching for a teen who allegedly made threats.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening, the sheriff’s office was alerted to a male juvenile subject who was making severe threats to harm and kill individuals and members of the general public.

The Sheriff’s Office and Chapman Police Department initiated an investigation into the threats. As a precaution, victims in a previous case involving the juvenile, members of the public at the Chapman ball complex and Chapman swimming pool were notified and those facilities were evacuated.

The juvenile is Jacob Lawrence Schoby (17). Jacob is a white male, approximately 5’10”, 140 pounds with shaggy brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white sweatshirt.

Jacob’s mother is concerned for Jacob and strongly feels he needs help.

Jacob was last seen in the area, on foot, near 1400 Avenue and Fair Road south of Abilene on Monday evening at approximately 9 P.M.

A search of the area involving members of the Sheriff’s Office, the Chapman Police Department, the Abilene Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Junction City Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol was unsuccessful and Jacob could not be located in the surrounding area. Dickinson County EMS was on standby throughout the search. The search utilized the Kansas Highway Patrol Helicopter Unit, the Sheriff’s Office K-9 and drone units and a Saline County Sheriff’s Office mobile Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) unit.