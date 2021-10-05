Juvenile Leads Police in Pursuit

A juvenile is in trouble after a long pursuit all over southwestern Salina early Saturday morning.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 2:30 a.m., an officer tried to stop a 2013 Nissan Altima for speeding at the intersection of Arapaho Ave. and Apache Drive. The vehicle kept driving, however, and a pursuit started.

The officer tried to use maneuvers to stop the vehicle, but they were unsuccessful. Through the many turns around town, speeds reached up to 60 MPH.

Eventually, the Altima came upon a dead end on E. Minneapolis Ave., but it started driving on the grass and hit a fence on Beloit Avenue. At that point, an officer exited their vehicle, but then the Altima was put in reverse and hit the patrol car, causing minor damage. The suspect driver then fled again.

The Altima ended up in the front yard of a house on W. Republic Ave., and it hit a tree, disabling the vehicle. Officers then were able to get the suspect in custody, who was a 12-year-old male.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was released to his mother. The Altima, which was towed from the scene, belonged to the mother’s husband.

After the pursuit, the juvenile is facing several possible charges including felony flee and elude, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and numerous traffic violations.