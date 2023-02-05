Salina, KS

Juvenile Killed in Crash

Todd PittengerFebruary 5, 2023

A juvenile died after being ejected in a single vehicle crash in the Jewell County community of Mankato late Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Elliott Whiteside from Tryon, North Carolina was driving a Toyota 4Runner headed south in the city Park in Mankato. The SUV went off the right side of the road into a ditch. It went airborne for about 20 feet before landing/ and  striking a tree. At that point of impact, the passenger was ejected. Then SUV continued a short distance where it came to rest on its tires.

The juvenile passenger who was ejected was killed. The driver suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to a Wichita hospital.

The crash happened Saturday night just before midnight at the city Park in Mankato.

 

