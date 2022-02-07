Juvenile Involved in $19,000 Theft

A juvenile is facing charges stemming from a high-dollar theft over the weekend.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the victim, 68-year-old Vernon Kettula, reported he was away from his residence in the 800 block of Windsor over the weekend and had his brother in law keep a watch on the property. On Sunday, the victim found out from his brother in law that his 2012 Chevy Traverse was missing from the driveway. No one had permission to drive the vehicle. Forrester said it was also found that two rifles were stolen from a gun safe in the residence. Entry was possibly made through a pet door.

On Sunday around 10:40 p.m., police received a phone call from a 14-year-old male, stating he knew where the vehicle and guns were. The vehicle was located in Indian Rock Park undamaged.

Officers responded to the juvenile suspect’s residence, also in the 800 block of Windsor. They recovered three guns, multiple rounds of ammunition and other gun accessories. The guns taken were a Cegur AK-47 style rifle, a Century Arms Tantal AK-47 style rifle and a Ruger 10-22 rifle.

Total loss in the theft was approximately $19,000. The juvenile was arrested and charges are being requested for three counts of felony theft of a firearm, one count of felony theft of a motor vehicle, and one count of theft.