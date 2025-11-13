Juvenile Hurt in UTV Crash

A juvenile was hurt in a crash involving a single UTV in rural Saline County.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, late Wednesday afternoon deputies were dispatched to the 2700 block of S. Donmyer Rd to the report of a rollover crash. While enroute, the responding units learned an injured party was in the 6400 block of Magnolia Rd.

Investigation revealed two juvenile males were traveling north in the 2700 block of S. Donmyer Rd in a Kubota RTV520 UTV. While making a turn to a private drive, the UTV rolled and came to rest on the passenger. After the crash, the injured passenger called his father who responded to the scene and began to transported the juvenile in a private vehicle to the hospital in Salina. He was ultimately met by Salina EMS in the 6400 blk of Magnolia Rd.

The injured juvenile sustained an ankle injury possibly requiring surgery.

Due to the juvenile driver’s age, traffic citations were not issued.