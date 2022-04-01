Juvenile Damages Education Center

Nine pieces of glass were broken after a juvenile lost his temper on Thursday.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to Opportunity Now, located at 501 W. Cloud Street, yesterday for reports of damage to property.

Forrester said a 12-year-old boy was out of control and was damaging windows and doors using rocks found outside of the building.

When officers arrived, they found the boy in the entry area. After assessing the damage to the building, it was estimated at over $5,000.

The boy has been referred to juvenile court for charges that could include obstruction, damage to property and battery of a law enforcement officer.

Forrester said the boy allegedly struck a school employee and threw a rock at one of the officers in the process of the situation.