Just One Thing After Another

A car load of charges for two Salina residents and a Blue Rapids resident after being stopped for a simple seat belt violation.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan: Friday night a deputy pulled over a 2002 Mercury 4-door in the 100 block of N. Broadway because the front seat passenger wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The deputy attempted to identify the passenger and she gave false information. After discovering her true identity and her warrants she was taken into custody. The 40-year old woman from Salina is being charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, and Obstruction.

The 38 year old driver from Blue Rapids is facing charges including; Driving With a Suspended License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana.

The 34 year old backseat passenger also gave false information but was eventually taken into custody for his warrants along with; Open Container of Alcohol, Possession of Marijuana, and Obstruction.