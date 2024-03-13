The Salina Police Department is warning citizens not to fall for a jury duty scam ringing into Saline County phones.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, someone is calling citizens and convincing them they face a penalty for missing jury duty. Police say several individuals have received calls from a person posing to be from local law enforcement and saying the individual has failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant for their arrest has been issued.

The scammer tells the individual to avoid arrest they must send them money to post a bond. The caller then advises a zoom hearing would be scheduled and the individual would be contacted with a court date and time and zoom information once the money has been received.

In some instances the scammer is asking for as much as $1,500 to be sent to them via gift cards.

Police are reminding citizens, this is a scam.

If you are receiving a call regarding missing jury duty and a warrant has been issued for your arrest, you can call local law enforcement or you can call Saline County District Court at 785-309-5874 to learn more.