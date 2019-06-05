Salina, KS

Junis stumbles in short start against Red Sox

Royals.comJune 5, 2019

KANSAS CITY — Royals right-hander Jakob Junis was coming off two solid outings in which he twice went six innings for quality starts, and he struck out seven in each turn.

But Junis got roughed up by the Red Sox in an 8-0 loss on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

Junis got in trouble from the get-go. He walked the first batter, Mookie Betts, who later scored on an RBI fielder’s choice. Junis gave up another run later, though that was unearned. He then seemed to find his groove and threw three straight shutout innings while striking out four.

But he got hit hard in the fifth. Doubles by Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers plated one run. A walk and an infield hit loaded the bases, and then light-hitting Jackie Bradley Jr. jumped on a slider and drove it to the wall in left for a three-run double.

That ended Junis’ night.

