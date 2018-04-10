Salina, KS

Junis Shines in KC’s Pounding of Cleveland

Pat StrathmanApril 10, 2018

After scoring six runs in the previous six games, Kansas City returned to Kauffman Stadium to boost its offense.

Third baseman Mike Moustakas drove in three runs, starter Jakob Junis took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals opened their seven-game homestand with a 10-0 pounding of the Seattle Mariners Monday.

Moustakas started the attack with a RBI double to center, scoring Jon Jay and Whit Merrifield. Kansas City broke the game open in the fourth, plating five runs. Catchers Cam Gallagher and Drew Butera came up with RBI sticks.

Only one run was needed, though as Junis mowed down the Mariners. The right-hander cruised to the seventh inning, allowing just one hit and walked two batters. Seattle first baseman Daniel Vogelbach ended the no-no, recording a one-out single. Junis pushed his scoreless streak to 14 innings to open the 2018 campaign.

KC battles Seattle Tuesday night. Pregame at 6:30 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

