Junis Returns in Royals Loss

During the second at-bat of the game, Junis got Amed Rosario to drive a deep fly ball to right field. Edward Olivares, whose defense has been noted to be a work-in-progress, ranged over and crashed into the wall trying to make the catch. The ball rolled away from Olivares and Rosario raced around the bases for an inside-the-park home run, tagging Junis with a run on a ball that was potentially catchable if not playable off the wall.