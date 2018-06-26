Salina, KS

Junis K’s 7, Allows 3 HRs in Loss to Brewers

Royals.comJune 26, 2018

MILWAUKEE — Two trends continued for the Royals on Tuesday night at Miller Park.

Kansas City’s offense continued to sputter, and right-hander Jakob Junis continued to give up the long ball.

Junis gave up three more home runs and the Brewers rolled to a 5-1 victory. He now has permitted a Major League-leading 22 home runs. Junis gave up five runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out seven and walking three

The Royals have lost 18 of their last 21 games, and all three of those wins came as the result of shutouts. Kansas City has scored 43 runs in that 21-game stretch.

Milwaukee 22-year-old starter Freddy Peralta threw seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball while striking out 10 in his home debut. That one hit was a double in the third inning by Adalberto Mondesi, who also hit his first homer of the season in the eighth.

Junis lasted five innings and gave up seven hits and five runs while striking out seven. He left a 3-0 fastball up in the first inning and Christian Yelich belted it the opposite way to left field for a two-run jack. Jesus Aguilar hit a towering solo home run to center field in the third on a 0-1 slider, and Ryan Braun added a two-run shot on a first-pitch slider in the fifth.

Junis K's 7, Allows 3 HRs in ...

