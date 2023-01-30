Junior Swine, Meat Goat Events Planned

Kansas State University has announced that it will be hosting two in-person junior producer days in the Spring, 2023.

University officials said K-State Junior Swine Producer Day will be Saturday, March 11, and K-State Junior Meat Goat Producer Day will be Saturday, March 18. The events are co-sponsored by the K-State Youth Livestock Program, K-State Research and Extension, and the Department of Animal Sciences and Industry.

Registration is available online at http://bit.ly/ksuasiregister. More details about the junior day programs may be found on the youth livestock program website, under Junior Producer Days,http://bit.ly/ksujrproducerdays.

Officials said registration for Junior Swine Producer Day is due Feb. 15 and the deadline to register for Junior Meat Goat Producer Day is Feb. 22.

The junior day programs are one-day educational opportunities for youth, parents, project leaders, extension agents and others to increase their knowledge of youth livestock production and management. Tentative topics include project selection, nutrition and feeding, meat science, health, reproduction, grooming, showmanship, and the state livestock nomination process.

K-State faculty members, staff, students, extension agents and guest speakers will lead sessions. All ages are welcome, but all attendees – including adults — must register online.

In addition, both events will offer instructor-led training for youth attendees to earn their YQCA certification, provided as an optional session after each junior day program. The training is expected to last approximately one hour.

YQCA is a national youth livestock quality assurance program in its fifth year and is required for all exhibitors who plan to show in the Kansas State Fair Grand Drive and/or Kansas Junior Livestock Show (KJLS). Those who indicate during the registration process that they plan to stay and participate in the training will receive additional details as the event approaches.

The cost for each junior day is $20 per person for those who register by the deadline, and $25 per person for those who register after the deadline. Those who register after the deadline will not receive a t-shirt.

More information is available at www.youthlivestock.ksu.edu. For questions, please contact Lexie Hayes, youth livestock coordinator, at [email protected] or 785-532-1264.

KSU Photo