Juneteenth: Freedom Day

The Smoky Hill Museum is planning a presentation on what some call our country’s “second independence day”. Juneteenth celebrates the freedom of enslaved people in the United States at the end of the Civil War.

The museum says from pilgrimages, to prayers, to paid time off, this presentation looks at the history of our newest National holiday Juneteenth.

Join Micah Eklu and Jackie Anders as they share what this important holiday is about, how it’s been celebrated, including in Salina, and why it’s important. Eklu is the current chairwoman of the Salina Juneteenth Celebration Committee and a member of the USD305 Equity Council as well as the City of Salina Disability Advisory Board. Anders is the founder of Salina Juneteenth and also a committee member.

This presentation is offered both in-person and through Zoom by the Smoky Hill Museum on Thursday, June 2, 5:30-6:30 p.m. There will be limited seating in the Museum lobby with an overflow area upstairs. Or, register to watch at home via Zoom at: www.smokyhillmuseum.org.