Juneteenth Events, Reflection, Unity

The Salina community came together this week to celebrate Juneteenth, honoring the official end of slavery in the United States with a series of events focused on unity, remembrance, and hope for the future.

Juneteenth, observed annually on June 19, marks the day in 1865 when news of emancipation finally reached the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas—more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. The day has since become a federal holiday.

This year’s celebration began on Thursday, June 19, with a special screening of Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom at the Art Center Cinema in Downtown Salina.

Festivities continued into the weekend. On Friday, June 20, local hip-hop artist and community advocate Cash Hollistah was a special guest at R&B in the Park, an evening of music and fellowship that drew residents of all ages.

The highlight of the weekend took place on Saturday, June 21, beginning with a parade from the Smoky Hill Museum to Oakdale Park.

The day concluded with a speech by former USD 305 teacher Brenda McDaniel at Oakdale Park. McDaniel spoke about the importance of recognizing how far the country has come, while also acknowledging the continued work needed to achieve true equity.

The series of events served not only to honor the past but also to inspire a shared commitment to progress and unity within the Salina community and beyond.