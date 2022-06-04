Salina, KS

June Most Wanted Online

June 4, 2022

The new June list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

The May list generated eleven arrests and one Crimestoppers reward was paid out.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,579 criminals have been caught, and 443 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Salina’s Most Wanted

