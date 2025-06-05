June is Dairy Month

The Kansas Livestock Association is celebrating National Dairy Month throughout June.

According to the organization, the dairy industry in Kansas continues to grow, with a new 23,000-cow dairy under construction in southwest Kansas, the grand opening of the new Hilmar Cheese Company plant in Dodge City and expansions of existing dairies around the state.

Milk production in Kansas has grown over the past year, with the most recent National Ag Statistics Service report showing an increase of 7.7% and 11.4% in March and April, respectively, from the same months in 2024. In April 2025, Kansas produced 382 million pounds of milk, up from 343 million a year prior. The state also saw a 9.25% increase in dairy cows at 189,000 head in April. Additionally, annual output per cow was up 2.02% at 2,020 lbs.

Aside from milk, the dairy sector in Kansas also provides a variety of jobs across dozens of communities, impacting both the state and local economies. In 2024, Kansas dairy cattle and milk production were directly responsible for more than $1 billion in total output and employed more than 1,380 individuals.

More information about the Kansas dairy industry and the KLA Dairy Council can be found here. Follow @newsfromkla on Facebook to learn more about dairy production in the coming weeks.