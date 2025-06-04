June First Friday to be Jumpin’

Salina Downtown will be bustling Friday evening as the third First Friday of the spring kicks off.

This latest First Friday event will feature late shopping at over a dozen businesses, till 7 PM. They include:

Salina Selfie Station

Familia Toys

Salina Art Center

Poppy & Vine

Red Fern Booksellers

Baron Mushmouse

Flipping Fabulous

Eccentricity

Sanity Boutique

The Bath Pub

Wallie Wax Co/Permanent Jewelry

On the Pot

Blushe Boutique

Kid’s Creative Corner

Country Seasons

There will be artist receptions at 5 locations. They include:

Greater Salina Community Foundation, United Building 8th Floor, 4pm – 6pm

A Work in Progress Yoga Studios, 218 E Walnut, 4pm – 6pm

Peaceful A+Body Wellness Retreat, 148 S Santa Fe, 5pm – 7pm

Salina Art Center, 242 S Santa Fe, 5pm – 7pm

Subvert Studio, 116 E Iron, 5pm – 8 pm

Other events include:

The band “Hyway 14”, sponsored by SDI & Nex-Tech, will be preforming in Campbell Plaza.

Denise Blehm, violinist and Judy Weber, pianist, members of the Salina Symphony, will perform at Red Fern Booksellers.

A last chance to buy succulents and air plants from your favorite booksellers turned Crazy Cactus Lady and Succulent Boy, Christi and Jamie at Red Fern Booksellers.

Sanity Boutique & The Bath Pub “pop up’s” at their stores.

Shannon Stars is hosting a free Baton Twirling Clinic.

CupKates is celebrating her Official Grand Opening with music from Randy Baldwin.

True Love Tattoo has live acoustic music featuring Ashley Wheeler.

Everyone is invited to bring their friends and family for a night of community, creativity, and celebration in the heart of Salina.

On the First Friday of every month, April – October Downtown Salina will come alive with special events, activities, and promotions.