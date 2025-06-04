June First Friday to be Jumpin’

Salina Downtown will be bustling Friday evening as the third First Friday of the spring kicks off.
This latest First Friday event will feature late shopping at over a dozen businesses, till 7 PM. They include:
- Salina Selfie Station
- Familia Toys
- Salina Art Center
- Poppy & Vine
- Red Fern Booksellers
- Baron Mushmouse
- Flipping Fabulous
- Eccentricity
- Sanity Boutique
- The Bath Pub
- Wallie Wax Co/Permanent Jewelry
- On the Pot
- Blushe Boutique
- Kid’s Creative Corner
- Country Seasons
There will be artist receptions at 5 locations. They include:
- Greater Salina Community Foundation, United Building 8th Floor, 4pm – 6pm
- A Work in Progress Yoga Studios, 218 E Walnut, 4pm – 6pm
- Peaceful A+Body Wellness Retreat, 148 S Santa Fe, 5pm – 7pm
- Salina Art Center, 242 S Santa Fe, 5pm – 7pm
- Subvert Studio, 116 E Iron, 5pm – 8 pm
Other events include:
- The band “Hyway 14”, sponsored by SDI & Nex-Tech, will be preforming in Campbell Plaza.
- Denise Blehm, violinist and Judy Weber, pianist, members of the Salina Symphony, will perform at Red Fern Booksellers.
- A last chance to buy succulents and air plants from your favorite booksellers turned Crazy Cactus Lady and Succulent Boy, Christi and Jamie at Red Fern Booksellers.
- Sanity Boutique & The Bath Pub “pop up’s” at their stores.
- Shannon Stars is hosting a free Baton Twirling Clinic.
- CupKates is celebrating her Official Grand Opening with music from Randy Baldwin.
- True Love Tattoo has live acoustic music featuring Ashley Wheeler.
Everyone is invited to bring their friends and family for a night of community, creativity, and celebration in the heart of Salina.
On the First Friday of every month, April – October Downtown Salina will come alive with special events, activities, and promotions.