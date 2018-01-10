Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 24 °

Junction City Woman Accused of Producing Child Pornography

KSAL StaffJanuary 10, 2018

A Junction City woman accused of producing child pornography  is facing federal charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall, 22-year-old Kayla Michell Simpson of Junction City is charged with one count of using a child to produce child pornography and one count of violating the conditions imposed on a registered sex offender. The crime is alleged to have occurred in July 2016 in Junction City.

The indictment alleges that Simpson, who was registered sex offender, enticed a 16-year-old victim to engage in sexual activity for the purpose of producing child pornography.

If convicted, Simpson faces a penalty of not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years in federal prison on the production charge, and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the sex offender charge.

The FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Kenney is prosecuting.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Junction City Woman Accused of Prod...

A Junction City woman accused of producing child pornography  is facing federal charges. Accordi...

January 10, 2018 Comments

Salina Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther...

Top News

January 10, 2018

Salina Police

Over $13,000 in Jewelry Stolen

Kansas News

January 10, 2018

Injury Crash on E. Crawford

Kansas News

January 10, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police
Over $13,000 in Jewelry S...
January 10, 2018Comments
Injury Crash on E. Crawfo...
January 10, 2018Comments
Third Most Wanted Arrest
January 10, 2018Comments
Memorabilia Auction Part ...
January 10, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018