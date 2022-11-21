Salina, KS

Jun Murdock named KCAC Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week

KWU Athletics ReleaseNovember 21, 2022

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan’s Jun Murdock (JR/Wichita, Kan.) has been named as the KCAC Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in a pair of games for the No. 24 ranked Coyotes last week.

 

The KCAC Player of the Week program is sponsored by Equity Bank and is selected by conference sports information directors.

 

Murdock put on a defensive clinic for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes in two games this week. He was charged with guarding leading scorers Justin Brookens (Bethany) and Clifford Byrd (Bethel) in games this week.

 

He locked down Brookens prior to his injury, holding him to only 2 of 5 shooting and 6 points in the game. Against Bethel and up against Byrd, he was primarily responsible for holding Byrd to 1 of 7 shooting and 6 points on the night.

 

Overall as a team, KWU’s defense has been phenomenal, leading the KCAC in defensive field goal percentage, defensive 3-point percentage, and defensive scoring average, and leading the NAIA in the defensive field goal percentage categories, and ranking fourth in the defensive average.

 

KWU opened KCAC play with wins over Bethany and Bethel last week, and takes a 5-0 record into Tuesday’s contest with Friends at 8 p.m. at Mabee Arena.

