Jun Murdock earns KCAC Defensive Player of the Week honor

Kansas Wesleyan’s Jun Murdock has been selected as the KCAC Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts on the defensive side for the Coyotes in two games last week. The KCAC Player of the Week program is selected by KCAC sports information directors and is presented by Equity Bank.

Murdock helped the Coyotes to a 1-1 record last week, as the Coyotes dropped a game to No. 2 ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan, and defeated Ottawa University, both games on the road.

Murdock had two huge defensive assignments this week in guarding Derrick Talton Jr. from OKWU and Deondre Buggage from Ottawa, and stepped up to the task in both games.

Against Oklahoma Wesleyan, Murdock guarded Talton and forced him into 2 of 10 shooting from the field, four turnovers, and only four points as KWU’s defense overall held OKWU to just 60 points, their second lowest point total of the season.

Against Ottawa, he kept a tight grip on Buggage, limiting him to 3 of 10 shooting and only 6 points in the game as KWU won 87-76.

This marks the second time this season Murdock has been named the KCAC Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week.

The Coyotes are back at home on Wednesday, hosting Saint Mary, then are at Sterling on Saturday.