July Expanded Most Wanted Online

A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The July list is online now. The July list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.

Those on the July list of Salina’s Most Wanted are wanted for crimes which include among other things aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, aggravated assault, making criminal threats, harassment, stalking, fleeing and eluding, felony theft, computer crimes, and felony drug crimes.

The June list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated over a dozen arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,723 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

