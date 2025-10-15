Judge Allie Burris Sworn-In

A Salina attorney is now a judge. As a large crowd of family, friends, and colleagues looked on Allie Burris was sworn-in by Chief Judge Jared Johnson Wednesday afternoon as the newest judge in the 28th Judicial District.

Burris was appointed as a District Court Judge by Governor Laura Kelly back in September.

Prior to the appointment Burris was an attorney at Blackwell & Struble. She served as an appointed defense counsel in drug court. She is active in the Salina community and is a board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina and the Salina Child Care Association.

Burris told KSAL News in her new role as a judge she intends to continue her work in the community.

Burris is filling a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Rene Young. She says when she first became an attorney it wasn’t her intent to become a judge, but as her career has progressed it started to become a goal.

After being sworn-in, Roger Struble put Judge Burris’s gown on her, and her family including her husband Brigham, and her children Jackson and Georgia presented her gavel to her.

District court judges in the 28th Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from among nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. Judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.

The 28th Judicial District in Kansas includes Ottawa County and Saline County. It serves both of these counties, from the Saline County courthouse in Salina.