Jordy Nelson Legends Classic Softball Game Presented by Peoples State Bank Returns September 11

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Jordy Nelson Legends Classic Softball Game is back for its second edition this year, as the former K-State great and 11-year NFL veteran will be joined by former teammates and other Wildcat legends on Sunday, September 11 inside Tointon Family Stadium.

The game will cap off an exciting weekend in Manhattan as it is held in conjunction with the Wildcats’ premiere non-conference matchup against former conference foe Missouri on September 10. Proceeds for the event help fund a K-State football scholarship reserved for a walk-on as well as the Nelson Family Community Foundation.

“I’m excited to bring the Jordy Nelson Legends Classic back to K-State this September for our second annual game,” Nelson said. “Battling it out with my former college teammates and seeing the best fans in college athletics last year was an absolute blast. I can’t wait to get back on the field with other K-State legends on September 11 to raise money for a number of great causes. Go Cats!”

Gates to Tointon Family Stadium open at 10 a.m. before to the Sponsor Game at 11 a.m. The Home Run Derby kicks off the day for the legends at noon prior to first pitch at 1 p.m.

Tickets for the Jordy Nelson Legends Classic Softball Game presented by Peoples State Bank start as low as $10. Fans can begin ordering tickets at 8:30 a.m., on Thursday, June 30 online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets or by calling the K-State Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-221-CATS.

If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities or larger group outings for the Jordy Nelson Legends Classic, please contact Lammi Sports Management at (414) 727-3600 or [email protected].