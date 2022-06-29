Salina, KS

Now: 78 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 65 °

Jordy Nelson Legends Classic Softball Game Presented by Peoples State Bank Returns September 11

K-State Athletics ReleaseJune 29, 2022

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Jordy Nelson Legends Classic Softball Game is back for its second edition this year, as the former K-State great and 11-year NFL veteran will be joined by former teammates and other Wildcat legends on Sunday, September 11 inside Tointon Family Stadium.

The game will cap off an exciting weekend in Manhattan as it is held in conjunction with the Wildcats’ premiere non-conference matchup against former conference foe Missouri on September 10. Proceeds for the event help fund a K-State football scholarship reserved for a walk-on as well as the Nelson Family Community Foundation.

“I’m excited to bring the Jordy Nelson Legends Classic back to K-State this September for our second annual game,” Nelson said. “Battling it out with my former college teammates and seeing the best fans in college athletics last year was an absolute blast. I can’t wait to get back on the field with other K-State legends on September 11 to raise money for a number of great causes. Go Cats!”

Gates to Tointon Family Stadium open at 10 a.m. before to the Sponsor Game at 11 a.m. The Home Run Derby kicks off the day for the legends at noon prior to first pitch at 1 p.m.

Tickets for the Jordy Nelson Legends Classic Softball Game presented by Peoples State Bank start as low as $10. Fans can begin ordering tickets at 8:30 a.m., on Thursday, June 30 online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets or by calling the K-State Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-221-CATS.

If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities or larger group outings for the Jordy Nelson Legends Classic, please contact Lammi Sports Management at (414) 727-3600 or [email protected].

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Jordy Nelson Legends Classic Softba...

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Jordy Nelson Legends Classic Softball Game is back for its second edition ...

June 29, 2022 Comments

Combine Fire

Kansas News

June 29, 2022

KSU Documentary Distributed Nationa...

Top News

June 29, 2022

Make Plan to Control Weeds After Ha...

Farming News

June 29, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Combine Fire
June 29, 2022Comments
Woman Flashes 9mm During ...
June 29, 2022Comments
Injury Rollover Crash
June 29, 2022Comments
Busy Independence Day Tra...
June 29, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra