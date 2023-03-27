Salina, KS

Jones Grabs Player of the Week Honors after Big Weekend in Orlando

Wichita State Athletics ReleaseMarch 27, 2023

WICHITA, Kan. – A red-hot weekend in Orlando has earned Wichita State senior Zoe Jones Player of the Week honors by the American Athletic Conference.

The Mustang, Okla., native busted out of a home run slump in a big way at UCF. Jones was 6-for-11 at the plate in Orlando, including a double, two home runs, five runs scored and seven RBI. In Wichita State’s 6-0 win Saturday, she was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Her three hits tied a career high. In the series finale, Jones smashed her first career grand slam during the Shockers’ seven-run second inning. She finished the day 2-for-4 with a double, home run and five RBI.

The American also named Lauren Howell to the weekly honor roll. The junior pitcher was 1-0 in three appearances. In the UCF series, Howell threw a complete game shutout in Saturday’s 6-0 win to go with three strikeouts. She then recorded the final three outs in Sunday’s finale.

Wichita State hosts Omaha on Wednesday at 5 p.m. before another big conference series this weekend against South Florida.

Player of the Week
Zoe Jones, Sr., INF, Wichita State

Pitcher of the Week
Kenna Wilkey, Gr., RHP, Houston

Honor Roll
Sarah Willis, Jr., RHP, UCF
Bree Cantu, Sr., UTL, Houston
Gabriella Nori, Sr., LHP, South Florida
Megan Pierro, Sr., INF, South Florida
Lauren Howell, Jr., RHP, Wichita State

Jones Grabs Player of the Week Hono...

WICHITA, Kan. - A red-hot weekend in Orlando has earned Wichita State senior Zoe Jones Player of th...

LISTEN LIVE

