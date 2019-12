Salina City Commissioners and Saline County Commissioners will meet for a joint session tonight.

The two governing bodies will discuss the future of the Livestock & Expo Center. The city owns the property. The county owns the facilities on the property. Officials have been working at negotiating a new long-term contract.

The meeting will be held in the Chamber of Commerce Visit Salina Annex room at 120 W. Ash Street, beginning at 6PM. This is a public open meeting of both governing bodies.