Johnson named KCAC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. – Wyatt Johnson of Kansas Wesleyan University has earned the KCAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Track Athlete of the Week honors, the conference office announced Monday. Student-athletes were selected for their performances from April 15-21 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.

Track Athlete of the Week

Wyatt Johnson – Kansas Wesleyan University

Fr. | Lindsborg, Kan.

Meet Date Track Event Total # Athletes Mark/Time Individual Finish Standard Link to Result Kansas Wesleyan Distance Carnival 04/19/2024 800 29 1:52.19 2nd B https://www.tfrrs.org/results/86248/5216161/Kansas_Wesleyan_Distance_Carnival/Mens-800-Meters

Johnson hit the NAIA “B” Standard with his time last week, setting the KWU school record and is now currently 11th in the NAIA in that event.