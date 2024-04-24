Johnson named KCAC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. – Wyatt Johnson of Kansas Wesleyan University has earned the KCAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Track Athlete of the Week honors, the conference office announced Monday. Student-athletes were selected for their performances from April 15-21 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.
Track Athlete of the Week
Wyatt Johnson – Kansas Wesleyan University
Fr. | Lindsborg, Kan.
|Meet
|Date
|Track Event
|Total # Athletes
|Mark/Time
|Individual Finish
|Standard
|Link to Result
|Kansas Wesleyan Distance Carnival
|04/19/2024
|800
|29
|1:52.19
|2nd
|B
|https://www.tfrrs.org/results/86248/5216161/Kansas_Wesleyan_Distance_Carnival/Mens-800-Meters
Johnson hit the NAIA “B” Standard with his time last week, setting the KWU school record and is now currently 11th in the NAIA in that event.