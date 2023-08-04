John Mackey Award Recognizes Mason Fairchild on Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior Mason Fairchild is one of 48 tight ends named to the 2023 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List. Given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the award is presented by the Friends of John Mackey.

The award’s namesake, John Mackey, was one of the great leaders in NFL history, both on and off the field. He was a Hall of Fame player who redefined his position and a courageous advocate for his fellow NFL players as head of the NFL Players Association. As a player, Mackey revolutionized the tight end position when he entered the NFL with the Baltimore Colts in 1963. Regarded as one of the all-time greats to have ever played the tight end position, he played in the NFL for 10 years and was elected to the Pro Bowl five times.

As a junior, Fairchild ranked third on the team with 35 receptions for 443 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 12.7 yards per reception. He was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection and had at least four receptions in five of the last six games, including a career-high six against Oklahoma and Arkansas. In the Jayhawks game at OU, Fairchild finished with six receptions for a career-high 106 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.7 yards per catch.

Fairchild enters the 2023 season with the fifth most touchdowns by a tight end from a year ago, which ranks as the most in the Big 12 Conference. Fairchild’s six receiving touchdowns in 2022 are the most in school history by a tight end.

This is the second preseason honor for Fairchild, who was also nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which recognizes student-athletes from around the country for exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field. The Andale, Kansas, native is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 selection while majoring in Engineering Physics.

