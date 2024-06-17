John Deere Combine Destroyed by Fire

A combine was destroyed by fire while working in a wheat field on Saturday.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, a combine owned by Joshua Kejr was cutting wheat in the 4400 block of E. Mentor Road on Saturday afternoon around 12:30pm.

Deputies say the operator noticed some of the wheat had caught on fire in the field, and he tried to save the wheat nearby before the fire spread.

The John Deere model S-670 was caught in the flames and burned up. No one was injured.

Total loss of 80-acres of wheat and the harvest machinery is estimated at well over $200,000.

Photos courtesy: Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office