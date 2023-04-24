Joe McKenzie Scholarships Awarded

The Salina Friends of the Library is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote, support, and enhance the resources of the public library and to enrich the educational and cultural life of the community. The organization offers college scholarships for high school seniors who have volunteered in the youth services department of the Salina Public Library and at the Friends used book sales. The scholarships are named in honor of Joe McKenzie, former Library Director who retired in 2017 after 40 years of service.

Each scholarship recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship. According to the library, the recipients of the 2023 Joe McKenzie Scholarship are:

Lilianna Brown. Lilianna attends Salina Central where she is a member of the National Honor Society and the Thespian Troupe. She participated in Cross County and is a graphic artist for the school newspaper. She plans to attend the University of Kansas. Her career aspirations include being a writer and illustrator. She is the daughter of Christopher and Christine Brown.

Jayson Lucero. Jayson attends Salina South. He is involved with National Honor Society. He has been on the President’s Honor Roll all four years of high school. He plans to attend Salina Area Technical College and then transfer to Fort Hays where he hopes to get a Master of Liberal Studies degree in Art History. His future plans include working in a museum. He is the son of Mary Baird and David Lucero.

Alaina Motes. Alaina is a student at Sacred Heart Jr. /Sr. High School. She has played in pep band and played tennis for all four years of high school. She has also been on the Honor Roll all four years. She plans to attend Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana. She is the daughter of Theresa and Dustin Motes.

Adrie Powell. Adrie is a senior at Salina South where she is very active in band (marching, concert, pep, contest, and the Kansas Shrine Bowl). She is also a member of the drama club and National Honor Society. She plans to attend Emporia State University to get a bachelor’s degree in graphic design and a master’s degree in library science. She is the daughter of Lori and Darren Wilson and Brandon Powell.

The Friends of the Salina Public Library award scholarships to high school seniors annually between $500-$1500.