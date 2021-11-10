Job Shadow, Workforce Learning for USD 305

Building Bridges is a workforce development project in Salina that unites education and business in a common sense way to make connections.

Dr. Curtis Stevens is the Director of Secondary Education for Salina Public Schools and Eric Brown, President/CEO at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce stopped into the KSAL Morning News Extra with Jeff and Bob on Wednesday to preview Thursday’s event.

Dr. Stevens says he wants local students to realize the employment opportunities that are right here in their hometown.

A unique new opportunity to connect the local workforce and educators in Salina will soon take place. Salina USD 305 is planning an event called “Building Bridges”, which will take place on November 11th at 5:15 p.m. at Salina High School South.

According to the district, educators from USD 305 and representatives from local industries, businesses, and entrepreneurs will generate input, recommendations, questions and observations about the district’s career technical education (CTE).

“Input and support from local industry is key; they are the future employers of many of our graduates,” explained Linn Exline, superintendent of schools. “We want to keep recalibrating the learning experiences so they are well aligned with the workplace.”

Building Bridges is a partnership between USD 305, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, and Kansas WorkforceONE. It is one strategy to continuously improve CTE services. The event is free and open to the public.