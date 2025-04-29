Joann Closes For Final Time

Monday marked the final day in business for 112 Joann Fabric stores across the country, including the store in Salina. Over a third of all Joann Fabric stores are now closed.

The company filed for bankruptcy back in January, its second filing in eleven months, and has now been bought by a retail liquidator.

More than 250 locations were set to permanently close by April 30th. The Joann store in the Central Mall in Salina is among those that have now closed. Another 500 more will be closed by the end of May.

Joann was a specialty retail chain which primarily sold fabrics and related materials, along with a wide array of crafting supplies, including yarn, seasonal decor, and scrapbooking materials.

The company had a long history, founded in 1943, and expanded to have 800 stores across 49 states.