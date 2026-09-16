“Jingle Bell Bash” Coming to Salina

Get ready to celebrate the holidays with a throwback to 90’s country. The 90’s Country Jingle Bell Bash is coming to Tony’s Pizza Events Center on Saturday, December 19th, featuring Ricochet and Confederate Railroad.

According to the venue, the 90’s Country Jingle Bell Bash will bring together a night of live country music and 90’s nostalgia just in time for the holiday season. Fans can get ready for an evening packed with country favorites as Ricochet and Confederate Railroad take the stage at Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Ricochet burst onto the country music scene in 1996 when their debut single, “What Do I Know,” climbed into the Top 5, followed by the chart-topping hit “Daddy’s Money.” Known for their distinctive musical style and intricate harmonies, Ricochet quickly became one of country music’s most popular vocal groups. More than 30 years later, the band continues to tour across the United States and abroad, bringing their signature harmonies and high-energy performances to audiences of all ages.

Confederate Railroad first made its mark on the national country music scene in the early 90s with a string of hits including “Queen of Memphis,” “Jesus and Mama,” “Daddy Never Was the Cadillac Kind” and their signature song, “Trashy Women.” The group’s debut album sold nearly three million copies, while “Trashy Women” earned a Grammy nomination. Confederate Railroad was also named the Academy of Country Music’s Best New Group in 1993. With 18 charted hits and more than five million albums sold, the band continues to bring its mix of rowdy country favorites and heartfelt songs to audiences across the country.

Doors open at 5:30 pm with Travis Marvin kicking off a special pre-party performance beginning at 6:00 pm. The concert officially gets underway at 7:00 pm. With a limited quantity of tickets

available for just $42, fans are encouraged to secure their seats early.

Tickets for the 90’s Country Jingle Bell Bash go on sale this Friday at 10:00 am at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office, or online at tonyspizzaeventscenter.com.