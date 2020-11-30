The Salina Area United Way is partnering with Meridian Media to bring the 1st ever “Jingle All The United Way” event.

Next Wednesday, December 10th from 7am to 7pm at the Salina Area United Way Office, 113 N 7th St., Suite 201, Santa will be dropping by for the day. The Salina community is invited to drop off their letters to Santa, and visit with Santa from the comfort of their car.

All visitors will receive a candy cane, hot chocolate packet, or a pre-packaged beverage courtesy of Mahaska to enjoy at home.

The Salina Area United Way will be accepting donations that day which will go toward their annual campaign with the goal of 550k this year. You can donate that day through the following ways:

Dial 785.827.1312 and donate via Credit Card

Drop off your Donation to 113 N 7 th St., Suite 201

St., Suite 201 Text 2020Campaign to 41444

Online at www.unitedwaysalina.org

“We know with everything going on in our world, we could all use a little Christmas cheer and what better way than stopping by to see Santa and getting a candy cane and pre-packaged beverage!” said Claire Mullen, Executive Director for Salina Area United Way. “We wanted to do something fun for the community because the community supports us and still keep everyone safe. A drive-by visit with Santa seemed like the perfect idea!”

KDHE and Health Department guidance will be followed for social distancing and sanitizing.

For more information about Salina Area United Way, visit www.unitedwaysalina.org. Or contact Salina Area United Way at 785-827-1312