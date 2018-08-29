Jill Cohn to Highlight Friday Night Live

A nationally renowned artist highlights this week’s Friday Night Live in Salina.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, Jill Cohn is performing at 7:00 p.m. in Campbell Plaza.

Lawn chairs are encouraged and coolers allowed, but no glass bottles. This event is kid-friendly and admission is free, supported by Friday Night Live.

Songstress Jill Cohn returns to Salina with a new 2018 release “Balanced on the Rail” produced by Grammy award-winning producer Malcolm Burn, who has worked with Bob Dylan, Daniel Lanois and is best known for his production on “Red Dirt Girl” by EmmyLou Harris.

Cohn’s songs pay homage to artists like Joni Mitchell, Sarah McLachlan and the Counting Crows. Raised in a small town in eastern Washington, Cohn started singing before she could talk. Music has always been an integral part of her life journey.

A full-time musician since 1999, Cohn has released 11 independent releases, has gained notoriety with her songs placed in popular TV shows. She continues making her live shows the centerpiece of her work. Cohn has been a top-five finalist in the Lilith Fair Talent Search and has opened for many well-known artists including Jewel and Dave Matthews.