Jewelry Artists to Host Museum Event

Todd PittengerApril 27, 2022

A couple of unique artists will be making a stop at the Smoky Hill Museum in Salina to host an event this weekend.

According to the organization, you can meet regional jewelry artists at a special come-and-go gathering on Saturday from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Smoky Hill Museum Store. The two artists are Jerry Drummond and Sandy Clanton of Wheat State Emporium, Minneapolis, Kansas. These two artists will be on hand to answer questions and discuss their artwork.

In addition, all jewelry in the Museum Store will be on Sale! This includes other regional art jewelry made by Sondra Forsberg (rolled paper jewelry) and Nancy Overmyer’s Gooseberry Lane (gourd art) and manufactured Kansas-themed Jewelry.

This is a perfect time to start your Mother’s Day shopping. The Museum Store has a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork, and g

