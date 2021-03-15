Jewelry And Work Deposits Stolen

A Salina woman arrives home to find that numerous belonging are stolen in a residential burglary.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that 55-year-old Xiao Yun Lin, Salina, arrived home in the 2500 block of Highland on Friday, to find kitchen cabinets left open, with jewelry and cash left in the home stolen.

Lin reports that a gold family heirloom necklace and bracelet were stolen. Also taken from the house is cash from deposits from her work at Hong Kong Buffet, 2515 Market Pl.

The burglary is believed to have occurred on Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 9:50 p.m.

Total loss is listed at $6,300.