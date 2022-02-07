Jewell County Suspicious Death Investigation

The death of sheriff deputy in North Central Kansas is under investigation and is considered to be suspicious.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Jewell County Sheriff’s deputy was found deceased inside his home in Mankato.

According to the agency, the investigation indicates that early Monday morning at around 2:05 a.m. and 2:15 a.m., two calls were made to the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office from different subjects inside a home at 507 E. Madison in Mankato. Both calls requested police assistance due to a domestic incident in progress. When the responding deputy arrived at the home, he discovered that 27-year-old Colton Koch, of Mankato, had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputy Koch served at the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office for approximately 2 1/2 years.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

An autopsy is scheduled. The investigation is ongoing.