Jerry Ivey Splash Pad Revisited

A Salina park that has lost two of its primary features over the past three years could be getting one of them back.

The man made pond at Jerry Ivey Park, which for years was plagued by toxic Blue-Green Algae, was demolished, filled in with dirt, and replanted with grass in late 2023. The pond had been the primary feature of the park since the late 1990s.

In the spring of 2024 the splash pad at the park was closed due to underground plumbing and infrastructure failures. In 2025 it was demolished. The splash pad had been open since 2008.

In the interim, city commissioners have not been satisfied with replacement proposals.

On Monday, commissioners will consider a project authorization for the design, purchase, and installation of a splash pad for the park, in the amount of $709,165.00.