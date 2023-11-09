Jerome Tang Radio Show Debuts Thursday at Union Station by JP’s

FANS CAN LISTEN ON 1150 KSAL & 106..7 FM

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Jerome Tang Radio Show debuts Thursday (Nov. 9) at 7 p.m., CT at Union Station by JP’s Gastropub at the K-State Student Union.

Hosted by the Voice of the Wildcats’ Wyatt Thompson, the 12-show schedule falls on a Thursday night at 7 p.m., CT. The schedule includes two dates in November (Nov. 9 and 30), one in December (Dec. 14), three in January (Jan. 11, 18, 25), five in February (Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29) and one in March (March 7).

Union Station by JP’s is a gastropub concept operated by K-State Housing and Dining Services. The pub includes a high-quality menu featuring pizza, burgers, salads and barbeque, but incorporates several unique and creative options with flavorful Kansas influences. There will be menu specials on show nights as well as chances to win prizes during each episode.

Parking is conveniently located in the parking garage adjacent to the Union.

K-State will host Bellarmine (0-1) in the home opener on Friday (Nov. 10) at 7 p.m., CT. It will be the first of two games in a 3-day span for the Wildcats, which plays South Dakota State (1-0) on Monday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m., CT.

Tickets continue to go fast with six games already sold out for the 2023-24 season. November home games (minus Bellarmine) start at only $15, while the Bellarmine and Big 12 midweek games start at $30.

Tickets can be purchased through the Athletics Ticket Office by calling toll free at (800) 221.CATS (2287), by logging in online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets, and in-person at the main southwest Bramlage Coliseum ticket office.

A limited number of season tickets for the 2023-24 season are still available for purchase and are the best way to secure your seat in Bramlage all season.

How to follow the ‘Cats: For complete information on K-State men’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on X (formerly Twitter), Threads, Instagram and Facebook.