Jerome Tang, Players Preview Upcoming Homestand

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang met with the media on Monday morning (Nov. 27) to preview the Wildcats’ home games with Oral Roberts and North Alabama this week at Bramlage Coliseum. Links to the audio and a transcript of Tang’s availability are above.

K-State (4-2) continues its 4-game homestand on Tuesday night, as the Wildcats welcome Oral Roberts (2-3) to Bramlage Coliseum at 7 p.m., CT. The Golden Eagles, which won 30 games a season ago and advanced to the NCAA Tournament, have 4 players averaging in double figures led by senior Issac McBride (21.6 ppg.) under first-year head coach Russell Springmann. This will be the seventh meeting between the schools and the first since 2017.

North Alabama (3-3) will host Tennessee Tech on Thursday night before heading to Manhattan. The Lions, which won Division II national championships in 1979 and 1991, are in their sixth season at the Division I level. They return 8 lettermen and 4 starters from a team that posted an 18-15 overall record and advanced to the CBI Tournament in 2022-23. This will be the first meeting between the schools.

K-State has won 12 straight home non-conference games dating back to 2021-22. The Wildcats have posted a 122-12 record at Bramlage Coliseum since 2006-07.

HEAD COACH JEROME TANG

On the importance of the game at this point of the season…

“This homestretch where we get to practice and get better is very, very important. Just to see how much progress we can make, as far as our consistency, and the standard in how we want to play it, both offensively and defensively. Hopefully (the first 6 games) helped the young guys come along, showed them that they can compete against teams that are high level, and this home stretch will give them the opportunity to hopefully have some success competing.”

On leadership seen by Tylor Perry and Cam Carter…

“They’re both good players. See, to me, leadership is about what you are doing for the other people around you. We don’t have enough guys, and those two in particular are doing well on their own. They’re not helping anybody else come along yet. So, that’s the challenge for us to get to where we want to get to. If I’m the only person that’s saying it, and seeing it, then we can’t be the team that we’re capable of being. So, that’s the push and the stretch. You know, those guys, when some of them like each other, it’s not always a good thing. Sometimes you go past, like to love, and I love you enough to tell you the truth. That’s what we have to get to.”

On the transition points needed to play at the right tempo…

“I like our pace. I don’t like our execution in the pace. So, if we can cut down on our turnovers, and make sure we get a shot up every time, that’s going to help us. You know, as this team continues to grow and evolve, there’s what I like and then what’s best, and that’s where as a staff we’re trying to figure out not just what we like but what is best for the group. It might be a little bit slower pace. We’re working our way through that.”

On asking Tylor Perry to do more than he has in the past…

“What we’re asking him to do is to think about his teammates and, knowing where every read is at, figure out who’s hot and give them another shot. Then, pick his spots, and if he picks a spot and misses and it’s a tough shot, then it’s not good. He thought a guy was open but the guy didn’t catch the ball. It’s his fault. And when you’re the point guard, everything that goes wrong is your fault. Right, so he’s been stretched but it’s good. It’ll be good for him later on.”

