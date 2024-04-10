Jerome Tang Announces Summer Camp Schedule

Register Here



MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang has announced his summer camp schedule, which includes four camps running from June 7-20, for area youths on the university campus.

The 2023 National Coach of the Year, along with his coaching staff, will direct these summer camps, which will begin with the first of two Parent/Child Camps (K-6) on Friday-Saturday, June 7-8. A second Parent/Child Camp will follow on Saturday-Sunday, June 8-9. The camp season also includes the Junior Wildcat Day Camp (ages 4-7) from Monday-Wednesday, June 10-12 and the Powercat Day Camp (grades 3-12) from Monday-Thursday, June 17-20.

All camps will be played at the Ice Family Basketball Center on the K-State campus. These camps are open to all entrants, limited only by number, age and grade level. The camper’s grade level is the one heading into the 2024-25 school year.

Parent/Child Camp(s)

Session 1 – Friday, June 7 at 5 pm – Saturday, June 8 at Noon

Session 2 – Saturday, June 8 at 5 pm – Sunday, June 9 at Noon

Campers entering grades kindergarten through sixth grade (2024-25 school year)

Cost: $250 for each parent/child pair / $100 for each additional child

The Parent/Child Camp offers participants a great opportunity to spend a special weekend with the K-State basketball team in one of two sessions. Campers will enjoy learning drills and playing games with the players and coaches that campers and their parents can do together at home. All participants will be provided with housing on campus in the dorms, pizza on the first night and breakfast on the last day, a K-State Basketball T-shirt and campers will receive a K-State Basketball.

Junior Wildcat Day Camp

Monday-Wednesday, June 10-12 from 9 am-Noon each day

Campers aged 4-7 (2024-25 school year)

Cost: $200/camper

The focus of the camp will be on learning the game in a fun environment with current K-State players and staff. Each camper will receive a K-State Basketball T-shirt and basketball.

Powercat Day Camp

Monday-Wednesday, June 17-19 from 9 am-4 pm and Thursday, June 20 from 9 am-Noon

Campers entering grades 3-12 (2024-25 school year)

Cost: $425/camper

The camp is designed to be more instructive and competitive for campers in this age group. Campers will participate in drills with campers in similar age groups along with K-State players and staff. Campers will learn skills that will prepare them for middle school and high school basketball. Each camper will receive a K-State Basketball T-shirt and basketball. Lunch will be provided Monday-Wednesday.

Campers can register for the 2024 Jerome Tang Summer Basketball Camps online here.

For more information on the camp, please contact the men’s basketball office at (785) 532.6531 or email [email protected].

