Jennies and Lopers Advance to NCAA Volleyball Postseason

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Central Missouri and Nebraska Kearney both advanced to the NCAA Division II volleyball postseason which begins next Thursday, November 30.

A pair of MIAA volleyball programs advanced to the 2023 NCAA Division II Central Region Championship. Eight teams will compete for the regional title, hosted by Concordia University, Thursday, November 30 – Saturday, December 2.

Central Missouri, the 2023 MIAA Regular Season and Tournament Champion, is making its 37th NCAA tournament appearance and first since 2021. The Jennies (24-7) tabbed the No. 4 seed in the Central Region and will face No. 5 seed St. Cloud State (22-8) in the regional quarterfinals at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 30.

The Jennies secured the MIAA’s automatic bid into the NCAA postseason tournament after clinching the title at the 2023 MIAA Volleyball Championship Tournament with a 3-0 victory over Nebraska Kearney.

Nebraska Kearney received an at-large bid into the NCAA postseason tournament. This is the Lopers 24th straight season advancing to the Central Region Championship. Runners-up of the MIAA Regular Season and postseason tournament, Nebraska Kearney (28-5) tabbed the No. 6 seed in the Central Region and will take on No. 3 seed Southwest Minnesota State (23-6) in a quarterfinal match at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 30.

Below is the official schedule for the 2023 NCAA Division II Central Region Championship in the Golden Bears Gangelhoff Center.

To view the 64-team NCAA Division II volleyball postseason field, visit NCAA.com.

2023 NCAA CENTRAL REGION CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Quarterfinals, Thursday, November 30 – St. Paul, Minn. (Gangelhoff Center)

12:00 p.m. – No. 3 Southwest Minnesota State (23-6) vs. No. 6 Nebraska Kearney (28-5)

2:30 p.m. – No. 2 Wayne State (28-2) vs. No. 7 Minnesota Duluth (18-10)

5:00 p.m. – No. 4 Central Missouri (25-7) vs. No. 5 St. Cloud State (22-8)

7:30 p.m. – No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul (28-2) vs. No. 8 Oklahoma Baptist (22-8)

Semifinals, Friday, December 1 – St. Paul, Minn. (Gangelhoff Center)

5:00 p.m. – SMSU/UNK winner vs WSC/UMD winner

7:30 p.m. – UCM/SCSU winner vs CSP/OBU winner

Championship, Saturday, December 2 – St. Paul, Minn. (Gangelhoff Center)

7:00 p.m. – Semifinal winners