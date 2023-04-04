Jeff Tweedy Coming to Salina

An award-winning musician, songwriter, author, and record producer best known as the singer and guitarist of the band Wilco is coming to Salina. Jeff Tweedy is coming to the Stiefel Theatre this summer.

As the founding member and leader of the Grammy Award winning American rock band Wilco, and before that the cofounder of the alt‐country band Uncle Tupelo, Jeff Tweedy is one of contemporary music’s most accomplished songwriters, musicians, and performers.

Tweedy has released four solo albums, written original songs for eleven Wilco albums, and is the author of The New York Times’ Bestseller, “Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording with Wilco, etc.”

Joining Tweedy will be special guest Le Ren.

Jeff Tweedy and Le Ren will perform in Salina on July 19th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.